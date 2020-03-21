Bulgaria: Queues of cars at exits from Sofia, Plovdiv as police enforce anti-coronavirus measures

Share this: Facebook

Queues of cars formed on the morning of March 21 at the exits of Bulgaria’s cities of Sofia and Plovdiv as police put into effect restrictions on intercity travel announced by the Health Minister as a step to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions cover regional centres in Bulgaria and motorists travelling should provide proof for the reason for their travel – work, medical reasons or a return home, according to the measures announced on Friday by Health Minister Kiril Ananiev.

Bulgarian National Television reported that at the exit from Sofia near the turnoff for Elin Pelin, police were checking identity documents and proof from employers regarding the jobs of motorists.

Lorries were being let through. International lorries were being formed into convoys to be escorted by police cars. Bulgaria’s government has emphasised that essential goods would be kept moving and that every effort was being made to keep cargoes flowing smoothly through European corridors.

Thirteen checkpoints had been opened in Plovdiv, BNT said. At most entrances to and exits from Plovdiv, queues of cars had formed on Saturday morning, according to the report.

Document checks were extremely thorough. In spite of the waiting, most motorists showed understanding and the situation was calm.

In Bulgaria’s city of Rousse on the Danube, there were no serious queues and traffic was calm, BNT reported.

(Screenshot: Bulgarian National Television)

