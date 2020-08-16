Archaeology: Sixth-century rotunda mausoleum found at Bulgaria’s Perperikon

Share this: Facebook

The remains of a rotunda mausoleum estimated to date from the time of Justinian the Great, the Eastern Roman emperor in the sixth century CE, has been found at Bulgaria’s ancient Perperikon site, archaeological dig head Professor Nikolai Ovcharov told local media.

Ovcharov described the building as unique one, with only a few analogies in the late Roman Empire.

The rotunda had a diameter of 7.5 metres.

The tradition of round buildings pre-dates Christianity, but with the adoption of Christianity in the empire in the early sixth century, it was practice to build mausoleums of important figures in the shape of rotundas.

The newly-discovered rotunda at Perperikon probably had precisely such a function, according to Ovcharov.

Archaeological excavations at Perperikon are continuing and in a month, when they are completed, new and interesting results are expected, he said.

(Screenshot via Nova TV)

