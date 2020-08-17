Bulgaria annual CPI records 1.2% inflation in July

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 1.2 per cent inflation in July, falling from 1.6 per cent in June, data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on August 17 showed.

In July, CPI rose by 0.5 per cent on a monthly basis, the first increase after four straight months of decline and the seventh time that the monthly CPI figure showed inflation during the previous 12 months.

Once again, NSI noted said that the Covid-19 pandemic created some difficulties in collecting statistical data, but said that it affected only two per cent of the overall CPI basket, same as in June.

Food prices were 1.3 per cent lower compared to June, while non-food prices rose by 0.2 per cent and services prices were 2.9 per cent higher. Compared to July 2019, food prices were 5.4 per cent higher, with non-food prices falling by 3.4 per cent, while services prices were down by 0.4 per cent.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, was 0.8 per cent higher on a monthly basis, while the annual harmonised CPI inflation in July was 0.4 per cent, the lowest figure since January 2017.

Food and beverage prices were 5.1 per cent up, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing increased by 0.7 per cent and transportation costs were 9.2 per cent down compared to a year earlier. The three categories account for about 48.2 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

(Illustration: svilen001/sxc.hu)

