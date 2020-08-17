FDI in Bulgaria in H1 2020 was 263M euro

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first half of 2020 stood at 263 million euro, the equivalent of 0.5 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on August 17.

In the same period of 2019, FDI was 391.3 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 457.1 million euro, which was revised downward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an inflow of 44 million euro (compared to an outflow of 499.9 million euro in January-June 2019) and re-invested earnings were 319.2 million euro, compared to 47.8 million euro in the same period of last year.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 0.02 million euro in the first half of 2020, compared to 3.2 million euro during the same period of last year.

The central bank data showed 100.2 million euro in investment outflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to inflows of 843.4 million euro in the first six months of 2019. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in the first half of 2020 came from Russia (124.1 million euro), France (55 million euro) and Germany (44.5 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Switzerland (-66.1 million euro) and Malta (-47.2 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 11.2 million euro in January-June, compared to 171.3 million euro in the same period of last year, BNB said.

(Photo: takis kolokotronis/sxc.hu)

For as little as three euro a month, you can become a Patreon supporter of The Sofia Globe, with access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments