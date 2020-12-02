Unemployment in Bulgaria in October 2020 was 5.7% – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria in October 2020 was 5.7 per cent, up from 4.2 per cent in October 2019 but down from the 6.2 per cent recorded in August and September 2020, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on December 2, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

The October 2019 figure for unemployment in Bulgaria represented an estimated 140 000 people, while the October 2020 figure represented about 182 000 people, according to Eurostat.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria has soared, to 17.1 per cent in October 2020, compared with 8.7 per cent in October 2019.

The October 2019 figure represented an estimated 13 000 under-25s in Bulgaria, rising to 23 000 under-25s in October 2020.

Bulgaria’s October 2020 unemployment was lower than the EU average of 7.6 per cent. Eurostat showed unemployment in the EU as unchanged compared with September and up from 6.6 per cent in October 2019.

In October 2020, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 8.4 per cent, down from 8.5 per cent in September 2020 and up from 7.4 per cent in October 2019.

Eurostat said that in October 2020, the EU’s youth unemployment rate was 17.5 per cent, up from 17.4 per cent in September 2020 and 14.9 per cent October 2019.

The unemployment rate in the euro zone was 18 per cent in October 2020, up from 17.9 per cent in September 2020 and 15.5 per cent in October 2019.

(Photo: Mark Puplava/freeimages.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

