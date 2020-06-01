For third month, Bulgaria’s road deaths lower than in 2019

Share this: Facebook

The road death toll in Bulgaria from January 1 to May 31 2020 was 42 lower than in the first five months of 2019, according to preliminary figures posted by the Interior Ministry.

This is the third consecutive month that the road death toll was lower than at the same time last year.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, intercity travel restrictions were imposed in Bulgaria between March 20 and May 5.

Between January 1 and May 31 2020, a total of 140 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads.

There were 1828 accidents in which people died or were seriously injured. The number of injured added up to 2280.

In May 2020 alone, there were 424 serious accidents, with 35 dead and 513 injured. This death toll was four fewer than in May 2019.

According to European Union statistics released in April 2020, Bulgaria has the second-highest road death toll in the EU. Principal causes of accidents include speeding, dangerous overtaking and drink-driving.

