Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases drop to 1289

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



As of the morning of June 1, there are 1289 active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria, down from the 1441 a week earlier on May 25.

The operational headquarters against new coronavirus said that the total number of confirmed cases was 2519, counting in the death toll of 140 and the 1090 people who had recovered.

In the past 24 hours, 346 tests were performed, of which six proved positive.

No new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev, noting that 50 000 school pupils were sitting school exams, said that with all the measures taken, such as physical distancing and disinfection schools were currently one of the safest places.

In recent weeks, Bulgaria has eased numerous restrictive measures against the spread of Covid-19.

As of June 1, indoor sections of restaurants, bars and coffee shops may re-open, after outdoor sections were allowed to re-open on May 5. Theatres and opera houses also may re-open, after cinemas were allowed to re-open on May 5, while as of June 1, mandatory 14-day quarantine falls away for people arriving from most European countries.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments