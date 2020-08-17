Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 4681 active cases, 807 in hospital, 3 more deaths

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by four in the past 24 hours to a total of 4681, according to data posted on August 17 by the national information system.

The number of patients in hospital has decreased by four to a total of 807. Fifty-six are in intensive care.

The death toll has risen by three to 498. Those patients who had tested positive for new coronavirus and who died in the past day were an 84-year-old man who had heart disease, a 76-year-old woman who had no concomitant diseases and an 83-year-old woman with heart disease.

As is usual for a Sunday, the number of PCR tests was lower than on other days of the week. A total of 781 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, of which 32 proved positive. This brings the total number of positive results of PCR tests in Bulgaria to date to 14 365.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad six, Varna two, Veliko Turnovo one, Dobrich eight, Kurdzhali one, Pazardzhik two, Plovdiv four, Silistra one, Smolyan one, city of Sofia five and Shoumen one.

Twenty-five people recovered in the past day, bringing the total to 9186.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive remained unchanged in the past day, leaving the total at 797.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

