Bulgaria issues weather warning over strong winds forecast for December 25

A “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for 16 districts in Bulgaria for December 25 because of forecasts of strong winds.

The districts are Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Sliven, Sofia (both the city and the district), Stara Zagora, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin and Vratsa.

On December 25, the forecast for capital city Sofia is for a minimum temperature of minus three degrees Celsius, rising to zero, with partly cloudy weather.

Plovdiv, Bourgas and Varna all are forecast to see a minium zero degrees Celsius, rising to three degrees, and partly cloudy skies.

Bulgarian weather forecasters said that overnight into December 25, it will be cloudy, windy and overcast, with some rain. In parts of the Stara Planina mountains, the rain will turn into snow.

Forecasters warned against trips in the mountains, saying that conditions would be windy and cold.

At the Black Sea, the morning would be mostly cloudy, clearing partly in the afternoon.

