Bulgarian leaders send condolences after Indonesia tsunami

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and President Roumen Radev have sent condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo after a devastating tsunami that left a reported 281 people dead and more than 1000 injured.

The December 22 tsunami, triggered by volcanic activity on Anak Krakatau island, smashed into beachside buildings on Java and Sumatra without warning, pulling victims out to sea and leaving a trail of devastation. Hundreds of buildings were destroyed, Deutsche Welle reported.

“On behalf of the government of the Republic of Bulgaria, and on my own behalf, I offer my deepest condolences to the numerous victims of the devastating tsunami in the Sunda Strait, between the islands of Java and Sumatra,” Borissov said.

“At this tragic moment, please, Your Excellency, convey our sincere sympathy on the pain of the families and relatives of the dead and the Indonesian people, our friends,” Borissov said, also expressing hopes for a speedy recovery of those injured.

Radev said that the world had learnt of the disaster with a sense of sorrow. “At this difficult moment, our thoughts are with the people of Indonesia,” he said, expressing condolences.

“We wish for a speedy recovery of the injured and courage in the efforts to overcome the consequences of the natural disaster,” he said.

Comments

comments