FDI in Bulgaria in January 2020 was 15M euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first month of the year stood at 15 million euro, the equivalent of 0.02 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on March 20. In January 2019, FDI recorded an outflow of 164.1 million euro, but the BNB originally reported an outflow of 427.5 million euro, which was revised downward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, was 3.8 million euro (compared to an outflow of 515.3 million euro in January 2019) and the BNB figures showed zero re-invested earnings (same as initially reported last year, but revised data now shows 50.8 million euro for January 2019.)

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 0.1 million euro in January, compared to 0.9 million euro during the same month of last year.

The central bank data showed 11.2 million euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to 300.4 million euro in the first month of 2019. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January 2020 came from Israel (43.1 million euro) and the Netherlands (8.9 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Portugal (-17.8 million euro) and Germany (-17.7 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 2.5 million euro in January, compared to an outflow of 21.5 million euro in the same month of last year, BNB said.

