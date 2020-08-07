Covid-19: Germany says arrivals from three districts in Bulgaria subject to new rules

Share this: Facebook

People arriving in Germany from three districts in Bulgaria will be subject to new rules as of August 8, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said, citing its German counterpart.

Those arriving in Germany who have been in Bulgaria’s districts of Varna, Blagoevgrad and Dobrich must undergo PCR tests.

Until the result of the PCR test is received, a mandatory 14-day quarantine is in force for such arrivals.

The quarantine requirement will fall away if the test is negative.

The test must be taken within 72 hours of entering Germany. Testing is also allowed in Bulgaria if it is performed by a certified laboratory and is up to 48 hours before arrival in Germany.



It is recommended to take a second test a few days later in case of a negative test. It is not mandatory, but the German health authorities have the right to request it if they deem it necessary. Both the first and possibly the second test will be free.



The German Foreign Ministry will publish on its website a recommendation to refrain from travelling to these regions in Bulgaria.



