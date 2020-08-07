Bulgarian Medical Association: Covid-19 danger has not passed, stick to the measures

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Bulgarian Medical Association issued an appeal to the public on August 7, warning that the Covid-19 epidemic in the country was continuing and urging people to strictly keep to anti-epidemic measures.

“The growth trend of those newly-diagnosed with Covid-19 is continuing,” the association said in message posted on its website.

“The danger has not passed and that is why we remind you that it is necessary to strictly observe the anti-epidemic measures – distance, disinfection and discipline in order to control the negative trend.”

The medical association said that “unfortunately, we are witnessing non-compliance and disregard for the recommendations”.

Noting that outdoor sports competitions had been re-opened to spectators, it said that this bore risks if anti-epidemic measures were not followed.

The Bulgarian Medical Association urged all those who went to the stadiums not to forget their personal responsibility.

“Compliance with anti-epidemic measures, albeit in the open, but in the presence of many people, is key to preserving the health system.”



The August 4 decision to re-open outdoor sports events to spectators was announced by Health Minister Kostadin Angelov after Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and Sports Minister Krassen Kralev held talks with him.

Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector, Associate Professor Angel Kunchev – a member of the national operational HQ against new coronavirus – went on record after the decision stating his opposition to it.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For as little as three euro a month, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments