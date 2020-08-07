Anti-government protests in Bulgaria: Key intersection in Sofia blocked again

Share this: Facebook

Traffic at the intersection of Eagle Bridge (Orlov Most) in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia was blocked again on the night of August 7 by anti-government protesters, Bulgarian National Radio said.

The obstruction came on the 30th night of anti-government protests, and hours after police cleared away tent camps set up by protesters demanding the resignations of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s government and Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev.

Protesters threw eggs and tomatoes at the Cabinet building, BNR said.

Traffic on Dondukov and Tsar Osvoboditel boulevards in Sofia was also blocked earlier by hundreds of protesters, reports said.

