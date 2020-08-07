Anti-government protests in Bulgaria: Key intersection in Sofia blocked again

Written by on August 7, 2020 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on Anti-government protests in Bulgaria: Key intersection in Sofia blocked again

Traffic at the intersection of Eagle Bridge (Orlov Most) in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia was blocked again on the night of August 7 by anti-government protesters, Bulgarian National Radio said.

The obstruction came on the 30th night of anti-government protests, and hours after police cleared away tent camps set up by protesters demanding the resignations of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s government and Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev.

Protesters threw eggs and tomatoes at the Cabinet building, BNR said.

Traffic on Dondukov and Tsar Osvoboditel boulevards in Sofia was also blocked earlier by hundreds of protesters, reports said.

Comments

comments

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292