Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 5145 active cases, 857 in hospital, 7 more deaths

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has decreased by 60 in the past 24 hours to a total of 5145, according to data posted on August 8 by the national information centre.

The number of patients in hospital has decreased by 17 to a total of 857. Fifty-five are in intensive care.

The death toll has risen by seven to a total of 442.

Those who died were an 82-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases, a 74-year-old woman with chronic neurological disease, a 79-year-old woman with heart disease, a 77-year-old woman with chronic neurological disease, a 76-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases, a 90-year-old woman who had no concomitant diseases and a 72-year-old woman with diabetes and chronic neurological disease.

A total of 5837 PCR tests were done in the past day. Of these, 195 proved positive. This brings the total to date of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to 13 209.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 23, Bourgas six, Varna 27, Gabrovo two, Dobrich 15, Kurdzhali four, Kyustendil one, Pazardzhik five, Pernik three, Pleven six, Plovdiv 17, Razgrad one, Rousse one, Silistra three, Sliven four, Smolyan five, Sofia district three, Sofia city 53, Stara Zagora nine, Haskovo four and Shoumen three.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has risen in the past day by 248 to a total of 7622.



Sixteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 745.

(Photo: Sofia municipality)



