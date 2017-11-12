Remembrance Sunday 2017 in Sofia: ‘We shall remember them’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Diplomats, current and former service personnel, national and municipal officials and members of the expatriate community in Bulgaria gathered at Sofia Military Cemetery on November 12 for Remembrance Sunday 2017.

Floral tributes were laid at the Commonwealth, German, Italian and French war memorials in honour of all who died in the wars of the past century.

Those officiating at the ceremonies included the ambassadors of the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy and France. Allies and former foes laid wreaths at the memorials to the fallen of their own and each other’s countries.

At the Commonwealth memorial ceremony, Colonel John Allen recited the traditional Exhortation, an extract from a poem by Robert Laurence Binyon:

They shall grow not old,

as we that are left grow old.

Age shall not weary them,

nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun,

and in the morning,

we will remember them.

(Photos: (c) Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Comments

comments