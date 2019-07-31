Unemployment in Bulgaria in June 2019 was 4.4% – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria in June 2019 was 4.4 per cent, down from 4.5 per cent in May and from 5.2 per cent in June 2018, according to figures released on July 31 by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

The June 2019 unemployment rate in Bulgaria represented about 149 000 people, while the June 2018 figure represented about 174 000, according to Eurostat.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria was 12 per cent in June 2019, about 16 000 under-25s, while in June 2018 it had been 13.4 per cent, about 20 000 under-25s.

The EU unemployment rate in June 2019 was 6.3 per cent, the lowest recorded in the EU28 since the start of the EU monthly unemployment series in January 2000. The figure was stable compared with May 2019 and down from 6.8 per cent in June 2018.

(Photo: St Mattox/freeimages.com)

