Large ice rink to open in centre of Bulgaria’s Plovdiv this winter

There will again be a large ice rink in the centre of Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv, mayor Kostadin Dimitrov said after two weeks of negotiations with the company that manages the facility, the municipality said.

Dimitrov said that the company had promised to take strict measures to prevent damage to the pavement in front of the former Party House, where the rink will be located.

The conditions that the company has agreed to fulfill are to insure the square for 100 000 leva in favour of the Plovdiv municipality, to carry all the equipment by hand, and to lay additional insulation to protect the pavement.

“We will not deprive Plovdiv residents of the pleasure of skating during the winter holidays. I want to preserve the joy of the rink,” Dimitrov said.

The opening date for the ice rink was not stated.

Dimitrov said that for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, there will be a Christmas tree in every area of ​​Plovdiv, as well as on Malkata Glavnata – the “Small Main Street”.

Plovdiv’s deputy mayor for culture, archaeology and tourism Plamen Panov said that, as is traditional, the lights of the Plovdiv Christmas tree will be lit on December 1 at 5.30pm.

