Bulgaria’s Tourism Ministry: All preparations for 2023/24 winter season in place

Bulgaria’s Tourism Ministry and the country’s major winter resorts are beginning to prepare changes to stimulate modernisation and competitiveness in the sector, the ministry said on November 23.

All the necessary steps to prepare for the 2023-2024 winter season have been taken, a meeting between Tourism Minister Zaritsa Dinkova and tourism industry players, including representatives of the ski resorts in Bansko, Pamporovo, Vitosha and Rila, was told, the statement said.

The statement said that the changes being prepared would be focused around the main problems affecting the resorts in the past 10 years, which hinder the real positioning of Bulgaria in the world tourist markets.

Proposals will be considered regarding the improvement and renewal of infrastructure, as well as road signs to directly indicate the routes to the resorts, it was agreed at the meeting.

The Tourism Ministry said that according to preliminary data, tourists are expected from Romania, Greece, Türkiye, North Macedonia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy.

To increase the number of tourists this year, the winter tourism advertising campaign started already in October, covering the most important international markets as well as the domestic market, the statement said.

Work is also underway to cover the so-called wings of the season, by increasing interest in specialized types of tourism that can be practiced throughout the year, while there are still no suitable conditions for skiing and winter sports.

“It is important that we join forces and do what is necessary for a smooth winter season,” Dinkov said.

“The Ministry of Tourism supports the efforts of all representatives of the tourism business who are working to confirm the name of Bulgaria as a safe destination,” she said.

Dinkova said that the goal is to enforce the name of Bulgaria being associated with a certain “trademark” regarding security, quality and hospitality.

For the upcoming winter season, a series of initiatives will be implemented for the positioning and promotion of Brand Bulgaria.

The Tourism Ministry will support the Snowboarding World Cup in Pamporovo in January and the Alpine Skiing World Cup in February in Bansko.

The holding of these sports events can become strong marketing tools for popularizing winter tourism in the country, and in general for Brand Bulgaria, the ministry said.

A series of international exhibitions in Spain, Germany, the UK, Portugal, France, among others, is also planned.

(Photo: Lance Nelson of Bansko App)

