Covid-19: Bulgaria closes indoor discos, nightclubs, restricts group celebrations to 30 people

Facing a sharp rise in the number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus, Bulgaria’s government decided to bring back a number of restrictive measures against the spread of the virus.

As of July 10, visits to indoor discos, piano bars, nightclubs and night bars are banned. Visits to open-air parts of such places will be allowed, but only up to 50 per cent of capacity and with compliance with anti-epidemic measures, a statement by the Health Ministry on July 9 said.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev’s order says that there may be no more than 30 people at indoor or outdoor group celebrations such as weddings, balls and baptisms.

The order says that there may be no spectators at all collective and individual sports events of a training and competitive nature, for all age groups, indoors and outdoors.

The order also stipulates that ministers and state bodies need to take immediate control measures throughout the country, and efforts should be focused on mandatory implementation and compliance with anti-epidemic measures.

Regional authorities, mayoralties and district administrations must carry out checks that anti-epidemic measures are being implemented, and may introduce additional measures depending on the Covid-19 situation in their areas.

The decision to return some of the previously rescinded restrictive measures was taken at a video conference between Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, the national operational headquarters and district governors.

During the video conference, Ananiev reported on the current Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria.

A government statement said that it was clear from the reports by the district governors that the infection was spread mainly because of non-compliance with Ananiev’s anti-epidemic orders.

Ananiev told Borissov that the daily analysis showed that the previous repeal of measures, in order to return to normal life, had not led to the expected results.



“Therefore, we will restore some of the measures that were in force until three weeks ago,” Ananiev said.

“Practice shows that discipline is not our strongest quality and that is why we need to introduce these measures,” Borissov said.

From left, Chief State Health Inspector Associate Professor Angel Kunchev, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, Health Minister Kiril Ananiev and the head of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, Professor Todor Kantardzhiev. Photo: government.bg.

He told the district governors to continue to monitor the capacity of hospitals and take the necessary actions.

“Anyway, we have to get used to the fact that we have the coronavirus, that we live with it, and if the distancing, the masks, the precautions, the disinfection are observed, we will put less strain on the hospital system. This is the goal. You have full rights,” Borissov said.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that changing the anti-epidemic measures will return the situation to normal.

It was also a positive fact that the number of people recovering from new coronavirus is increasing, he said.

