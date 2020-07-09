Bulgaria’s Plovdiv announces new measures against spread of Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

Additional measures against the spread of new coronavirus are coming into force in the city and district of Plovdiv, regional governor Dani Kanazireva said on July 9.

Her announcement came a few hours after Bulgaria’s government decided on its own new measures, following the latest record rise in confirmed cases of new coronavirus.

Kanazireva said that the measures in Plovdiv were necessary because of the increase in the number of infected people, following the final of the Bulgarian Football Cup, the mass celebrations of the victory of Lokomotiv Plovdiv and the school-leaving balls.

The limitation on the audience in Plovdiv’s Ancient Theatre and the Orfey Summer Theatre is cut from 50 per cent to 30 per cent of capacity.



The limit of 30 per cent of capacity also applies to indoor events.

All fairs are cancelled until further notice, or at least until the situation changes and the number of new cases of new coronavirus in the Plovdiv district decreases.

Every public event should be co-ordinated with the Plovdiv regional headquarters dealing with the Covid-19 situation.

Kanazireva said that although there was an increase in the number of people going for medical examinations and in the number of patients, there was no need to open new Covid-19 wards.

In the Plovdiv district, there have been 339 confirmed cases so far, of which 107 have recovered and 200 are undergoing home treatment. The number of medical personnel who have tested positive is 29, of whom 16 have recovered.

