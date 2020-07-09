Covid-19: No queue at Kulata-Promachonas border checkpoint as Greece steps up testing

Share this: Facebook

All holidaymakers crossing the Bulgarian-Greek border at the Kulata-Promachonas checkpoint must undergo coronavirus tests, under updated guidelines issued by Greek authorities, effective July 8.

The mandatory PCR tests were introduced due to the deteriorating epidemic situation in a number of Balkan countries, with Greece’s National Public Health Organisation announcing that the bulk of new coronavirus cases were foreign nationals on holiday, Bulgarian National Television reported.

Tourists testing positive for Covid-19 would be contacted using the information provided in the passenger location forms. The tourists would then choose whether to quarantine in Greece or return to their home country, BNT said.

Greek authorities did not say how long the new rules will stay in place, BNT reported. Athens has already halted all non-essential travel from Serbia due to the recent surge of Covid-19 infections in that country.

The additional delay caused by testing did not cause queues at Kulata-Promachonas, which saw tourists waiting for hours to cross the border last week, but that could change on July 10 and at the weekend, when a fresh spike in traffic was expected.

Greece has started re-opening to international tourists in order to help its tourism industry, but put in place a protocol that requires all foreign arrivals to complete mandatory passenger location forms starting July 1.

