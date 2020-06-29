Arrivals of foreigners in Bulgaria in May 2020 were 87.3% down y/y

Share this: Facebook

Amid the State of Emergency and ensuing epidemic declaration, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria in May 2020 was 87.3 per cent lower than in May 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on June 29.

The figure for May 2020 was 48.3 per cent higher than in April, the NSI said.

The figures come against a background of the travel and entry restrictions imposed by Bulgaria in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, numerous cancellations of flights, and border closures.

The institute said that there was a collapse in visits in all categories – holiday and recreation by 99.8 per cent, professional by 80.1 per cent and “others”, which includes as guests or in transit – by 79.2 per cent.

Transits made up 52.8 per cent of all visits by foreigners to Bulgaria in May, the NSI said.

The share of visits by citizens of other EU countries accounted for 41 per cent of the total number of visits by foreigners to Bulgaria in May, about 91.7 per cent lower than in May 2019.

Visits by foreigners in the group “other European countries” dropped by 76.8 per cent.

In May 2020, trips abroad by residents of Bulgaria fell by 83.8 per cent compared with May 2019.

Compared with April, trips abroad by residents of Bulgaria went up by 63.8 per cent, the NSI said.

