NSI poll finds more favourable view of business climate in Bulgaria

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found a more favourable view of the business climate in Bulgaria in June 2020.

This is the second consecutive month to see an improvement in views of Bulgaria’s business climate, after the indicator plunged to a 23-year low in April amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The business climate indicator went up by 11.4 percentage points in June compared with May.

There were more positive views in all four sectors surveyed by the NSI – industry, construction, retail trade and services.

The “business climate in industry” indicator went up by 9.7 percentage points, with increased optimism among managers about the current situation and their expectations.

In the construction sector, the indicator went up by 14.4 percentage points, with managers saying that the inflow of new orders had increased in the past months, and they were optimistic about the coming three months.

In the retail trade, the indicator was up by 15.8 percentage points, with retailers’ assessments more favourable, and their views of the volume of sales over the past three months and their expectations for the coming three months more positive.

In the service sector, the indicator was up by seven percentage points, with managers more positive in their expectations for the next six months, the NSI said.

(Photo: Carl Dwyer/freeimages.com)

