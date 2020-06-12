Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Confirmed cases pass 3000-mark, 1230 active By The Sofia Globe staff

Of the 2640 samples tested for new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, 93 were positive, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health said on June 12, citing data from the national information system.

This follows the increase of 104 new confirmed cases on June 11, which was the highest increase in a single day since the reporting of Bulgaria’s Covid-19 data began.

The total number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus is now 3086, of which 1230 are active. The number of active cases is 152 more than a week ago on June 5.

Of the 93 new cases, 33 are in the city of Sofia, 12 in the district of Kurdzhali and 11 in the district of Shoumen.

The other cases, by district, are Bourgas one, Vidin one, Gabrovo one, Dobrich one, Lovech three, Pazardzhik two, Pleven four, Plovdiv two, Razgrad two, Sliven nine, Smolyan two, Sofia two, Stara Zagora one, Haskovo four and Yambol two.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has increased by 24 in the past 24 hours to 1688.

There are 204 patients in hospital, 15 of them in intensive care.



A total of 311 medical personnel have tested positive to date. The number has increased by five in the past 24 hours, with new cases in Nova Zagora and Pleven.



The death toll has risen by one, an 88-year-old man with chronic kidney and heart disease, to a total of 168.



To date, a total of 98 460 PCR tests have been done.

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments