Bulgaria Traffic Police launch operation against driving in the emergency lane

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Traffic Police are holding a special operation from June 11 to 13 on the country’s motorways against driving or improperly stopping in the emergency lane, the Interior Ministry said.

During the operation, Traffic Police also will check motorists for unpaid fines.

Inspector Petar Sokolov of the Traffic Police said the law forbade driving or stopping in the emergency lane unless in the event of damage to the vehicle or if the driver or passenger had health problems.

The penalty is a three-month ban from driving and a fine of 1000 leva (about 500 euro), and in the event of a repeat offence, a six-month ban from driving and a fine of 4000 leva.

It was in recent years that Bulgaria’s Parliament specifically outlawed driving in the emergency lane. However, in the event of accidents or roadworks causing traffic congestion on a motorway, motorists resorting to jump the queue by driving in the emergency lane remain a common sight.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry press centre)

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

Comments

comments