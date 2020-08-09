Covid-19: Italy again extends quarantine requirement for arrivals from Bulgaria, Romania

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Italy has for a second time extended the requirement that arrivals from Bulgaria or Romania must spend 14 days in quarantine.

The order initially was in force from July 25 to 31. It was then extended to be valid until August 10.

It has now been extended until September 7.

The rule is that travellers who have stayed in – or transited – Bulgaria or Romania in the 14 days prior to their arrival in Italy, will be required to self-isolate for 14 days. This measure does not apply to transport staff and crews.

Everyone travelling to Italy from any foreign location is required to provide the carrier, or law enforcement officers on request, a self-declaration.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For as little as three euro a month, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments