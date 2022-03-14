Bulgarian government opens 4-language hotline for those fleeing Russia’s war on Ukraine

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s government said on March 14 that a four-language hotline was operational to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine and for all issues related to receiving them in Bulgaria.

The telephone numbers are 02/9055555 and +380 322465075.

Last week, the Bulgarian government set up a website to assist Ukrainians, and to provide information to those in Bulgaria who want to help: ukraine.gov.bg. The website has versions in Ukrainian, English, Bulgarian and Russian.

The March 14 statement said that in the first 24 hours after the platform was announced, it had 12 000 visits.

The site has 600 announcements of available accommodation and 150 job advertisements.



Official information on the rules for granting temporary protection to Ukrainians fleeing the war arriving in Bulgaria is published on the portal, in accordance with the EU directive and a Bulgarian Cabinet decision.

The separate sections contain up-to-date information on the rights and obligations of newcomers, on obtaining protected status, access to humanitarian aid, accommodation, opening bank accounts, job search, kindergartens and schools, the possibility of free medical and psychological assistance.



It has details on current volunteer initiatives and contacts of civil society organisations with which the government’s crisis headquarters is working to provide timely assistance to those arriving from Ukraine – donations, essentials, food, transport, medicines.

There is a fast track for applications from Bulgarians wishing to provide accommodation, financial assistance, to become volunteers in the teams for welcoming and caring for refugees.

The Bulgarian Red Cross announced on February 28 the details of the bank account that it had opened, in co-ordination with the government, to raise funds to assist humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

To donate to the UNHCR’s efforts, please click here.

(Photo: Burst from Stocksnap)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, please click here.

