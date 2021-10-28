Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 154 deaths, 5643 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 154 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 23 594, according to the October 28 report by the unified information portal.

Of those who died in the past day, 93.51 per cent had not been vaccinated, the report said.

Of 41 613 tests done in the past day, 5643 – about 13.56 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 587 765 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 90 543 are active. The number of active cases rose by 3264 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2225 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 473 628.

There are 7373 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The report said that 902 were newly-admitted. A total of 607 are in intensive care, one fewer than the figure in the October 27 report.

Eighty-four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 15 677.

A total of 2 800 965 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 25 424 in the past day.

A total of 1 479 038 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 13 026 in the past day.

The report said that 15 370 people had received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1116 in the past day.

