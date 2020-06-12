Union of Plovdiv Artists’ exhibition ‘Colours’ opens on June 16

Share this: Facebook

The traditional spring exhibition by the Union of Plovdiv Artists, entitled “Colours” („Цветове“) opens on June 16 2020.

The exhibition customarily opens before the Easter holidays, but this year was delayed because of restrictive measures against the spread of new coronavirus, that included closing art galleries.

The venue for the exhibition, which includes paintings, graphics and sculpture, is the 2019 Exhibition Hall at 32 Gladstone Street, Plovdiv, and the City Art Gallery Plovdiv.

The opening, at 6pm, will take place in the space of front of the hall, and only people wearing protective masks will be allowed to enter. No more than 20 people may be in the hall at a time, and must maintain physical spacing of 1.5 metres, in line with the most recent instructions from the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Health.

