Bulgarian Foreign Ministry: Trump – Kim meeting ‘new stage’ in relations between US and N Korea

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry says that it welcomes the agreements reached in Singapore between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12.

The meeting marked a new stage in relations between the US and North Korea, and along with the South Korea-North Korea summit in April 2018 “is an important step towards achieving lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Republic of Bulgaria, including in its role as an EU local representation in Pyongyang, will continue to support the EU’s diplomatic efforts and to foster dialogue and confidence building.

We look forward to concrete measures to implement the Singapore agreement, to achieve the ultimate goal of a comprehensive, verifiable and irreversible termination of North Korea’s nuclear and missile programme, the Foreign Ministry said.

