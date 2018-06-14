Poll: Among EU capitals, residents of Sofia least satisfied with city’s sports facilities

Only 38 per cent of residents of Bulgarian capital Sofia thought that the city’s sports facilities were good enough, the lowest percentage among EU capitals, according to the findings of a survey released on June 14.

The population’s satisfaction rate with sports facilities in the EU’s capital cities ranges from 38 per cent to 84 per cent, statistics agency Eurostat said, reporting perception survey indicators produced by the European Commission.

“Generally speaking, please tell me if you are very satisfied, rather satisfied, rather unsatisfied, or not at all satisfied with the sports facilities in your city, such as sport fields and indoor sport halls?” This was the question asked to the inhabitants of 109 European cities in 2015, Eurostat said.

At least 70 per cent of inhabitants were very or rather satisfied with their city’s sports facilities in Luxembourg and Helsinki (both 84 per cent), Amsterdam (76 per cent), Prague and Dublin (both 75 per cent) and Paris (71 per cent).

In contrast, only 38 per cent of inhabitants in Sofia found their city’s sports facilities good enough.

Less than half of the population of Bratislava (43 per cent), Bucharest, Valletta and Athens (all 44 per cent) and Vilnius (46 per cent) were satisfied with sports facilities of their city.

Among the cities surveyed, Münster in Germany and Oulu in Finland came on top with 85 per cent of their inhabitants responding that they were very or rather satisfied with their city’s sports facilities. They were followed by three other EU cities where the satisfaction rate was 84 per cent – Antwerp (Belgium), Luxembourg (Luxembourg) and Helsinki (Finland). Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík, also scored 84 per cent, Eurostat said.

(Photo: railroadwiki)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments