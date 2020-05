Share this: Facebook

An earthquake measured as 4.5 on the Richter scale by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre shook Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv at 2.01pm on May 1.

Initial data said that the earthquake had an epicentre 11km north-east of Plovdiv and 136km east of Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia.

The depth was two km.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries.

(Photo: Jason Morrison)

