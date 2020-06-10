Health Minister: Bulgaria to extend ban on entry of non-EU nationals

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria is to extend its temporary ban on the entry to the country of non-EU nationals, Health Minister Kiril Ananiev said on June 10.

Ananiev made the announcement as the Cabinet decided to extend the Covid-19 epidemic declaration, which had been due to expire on June 14, to June 30.

The temporary ban would continue not to apply to citizens of Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, he said.

As to all other third (meaning, non-EU) countries “we expect a pan-European decision on June 15, but in our opinion, if the borders are opened for third countries, that will happen at the earliest from July 1,” Ananiev said.

Since June 1, Bulgaria has been allowing citizens of most EU countries to enter the country, without quarantine requirements, with some exceptions.

Non-EU nationals who are family members of Bulgarian citizens or who have permanent or long-term residence are not subject to the temporary entry ban.

He said that the only place where wearing of masks would remain mandatory would be public transport, while the government would “warmly recommend” wearing them in indoor public places.

The limitation on use of seating capacity for indoor cultural and entertainment events would change from 30 per cent to 50 per cent of capacity, Ananiev said.

