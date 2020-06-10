New system enables checking motorists for unpaid traffic fines at Bulgaria’s borders

Share this: Facebook

A new system that enables checking motorists for unpaid traffic fines has been installed at Bulgaria’s Kalotina checkpoint at the Serbian border and is to be extended to eight more border crossings, the Interior Ministry said on June 10.

Inspector Ivo Pisanov of the Traffic Police said that when arriving at the checkpoint, drivers and passengers are automatically checked for unpaid Road Traffic Act fines.

POS terminals have been installed to enable immediate payment, the ministry said.

At Kalotina, a total of 12 185 leva was paid in at the POS terminals between June 2 and 9.

Pisanov said that citizens’ right to free movement was not restricted and they would not be turned back from the border, but he added that the law was that a motorist who has unpaid fines is not entitled to drive a vehicle.

(Photo: Interior Ministry press centre)

