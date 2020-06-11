Active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria climb for fifth day, to 1162

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria rose for the fifth consecutive day on June 11, to a total of 1162, according to national information system data cited by the Ministry of Health.

Active cases briefly dipped below the 1000-mark on June 6, but rose to 1006 the following day. Since June 7, the number has increased by 156.

In the past 24 hours, 2308 samples were tested for new coronavirus, and 104 produced a positive result.

To date, a total of 95 820 PCR tests have been carried out.

The total number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus, is 2993.

Of the new cases, 41 are in the Smolyan district, 19 in the city of Sofia, 15 in the Stara Zagora district and eight in the district of Sliven.

The remainder, by district, are Blagoevgrad two, Veliko Turnovo one, Kurdzhali one, Pazardzhik two, Pernik one, Pleven four, Razgrad three, the district of Sofia four, Haskovo one and Shoumen two.

The number of people who have recovered is 1664, forty-one of them in the past 24 hours.

A total of 187 patients are in hospital, 17 of them in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has increased by four to 306. The new cases are a doctor and nurse in the city of Sofia and two paramedics, from Pleven and Sliven.



The death toll to date is 167, with no new deaths in the past 24 hours.



Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments