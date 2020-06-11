Bulgaria’s exports in April 2020 dropped close to 20% y/y

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s exports in April 2020 added up to 3.7 billion leva, a decrease of 19.5 per cent compared with April 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on June 11.

In the period January – April 2020, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 18 008.2 million leva, about 4.8 per cent less than January – April 2019, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – April 2020 amounted to 19 349.6 million leva (at CIF prices), about 8.5 per cent less than the same period of 2019.

In April 2020, total imports of goods into Bulgaria decreased by 30.8 per cent compared with April 2019, adding up to 3 773.3 million leva.

The total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was negative in the period January – April 2020 and amounted to 1 341.4 million leva.

In April 2020 the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative and added up to 4.3 million leva, the NSI said.

Bulgaria declared a State of Emergency on March 13 because of the Covid-19 global pandemic. The State of Emergency remained in force until May 13, when it was succeeded by the declaration of an epidemic. That declaration was to be in force until June 14, but on June 10 the government announced that it would remain in effect until the end of the month.

