Covid-19: Revenue from tourist accommodation in Bulgaria plunged 56% in March

Revenue from nights spent in tourist accommodation in Bulgaria plummeted by 56.6 per cent in March 2020 compared with March 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 11.

Bulgaria declared a State of Emergency on March 13 to counter the spread of Covid-19.

Emergency orders by the Health Minister during the State of Emergency included a ban on nationals of non-EU countries and some EU/EEA countries from entering Bulgaria, while for some weeks there were restrictions on intercity travel.

The NSI said that the total number of nights spent in all accommodation establishments – counting in hotels, motels, campsites, mountain chalets and other short-term places of accommodation – fell by 56.4 per cent in March 2020, compared with March 2019.

In other developments on May 11 related to Covid-19:

Sofia’s Centre for Urban Mobility began large-scale checks whether passengers on public transport were wearing protective masks or other appropriate face coverings.

The fine for failing to do so is 300 to 1000 leva.

Radio Varna reported that the intercity bus service from the Black Sea city to Rousse was resuming.

The number of buses to Sofia was increasing, reaching about half the normal service. The Varna – Bourgas bus line also was being resumed, the report said.

Police in the city of Plovdiv issued a lengthy statement urging the public to comply strictly with anti-epidemic measures following the easing of some restrictive measures.

The statement said that when visiting public parks or gardens, physical distancing of at least 2.5 metres should be kept. During conversations, masks or scarves should be worn. Visitors to parks should use only the designated entry-exit points.

Police in Plovdiv were continuing joint inspections, along with health and food safety officials, of restaurants and bars to check if they were complying with the rules for re-opening outdoor spaces, according to the statement.

Bulgaria’s national operational headquarters against Covid-19 said that as at 8am on May 11, the total number of confirmed cases was 1981, having risen by 26 in the past 24 hours.

These 26 were out of a total of 403 tests, the operational HQ said.

The death toll is 91 and 461 people have recovered from the virus.

A total of 385 people are in hospital, 58 in intensive care. A total of 214 medical personnel have tested positive, with five new cases in the past 24 hours.

