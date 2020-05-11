Bulgaria’s Health Minister allows re-opening of museums, galleries, cinemas

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev issued an order on May 11 allowing the resumption of visits to indoor museums, galleries and libraries, provided that physical distancing and all anti-epidemic measures are adhered to, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The order comes ahead of the expiry of Bulgaria’s State of Emergency, voted by Parliament on March 13 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

During the State of Emergency, museums, galleries, libraries, cinemas and theatres have been shut and cultural events banned.

Ananiev’s May 11 order allows the holding of cultural events such as concerts and other entertainment on outdoor stages, but no more than 30 per cent of seats may be occupied. Physical distancing and other anti-epidemic measures must be adhered to, the ministry said.

Cinemas also may re-open, but no more than 30 per cent of the seats may be occupied, Ananiev’s order says.

(Photo via pexels.com)

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments