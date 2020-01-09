UK parliament approves Brexit withdrawal deal

Share this: Facebook

Member of the House of Commons ratified the government’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Thursday evening by 330 votes to 231.

The bill, which will pass to the House of Lords next week for further scrutiny, paves the way for Britain to leave the European Union on January 31.

Lawmakers last year voted down repeated efforts by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his predecessor Theresa May to secure backing for their Brexit agreements. However, the comfortable 80-seat majority won by Johnson in December’s general election meant it was never in doubt that the bill would be passed this time.

(Photo: Mike Gimelfarb)

