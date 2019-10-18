New US ambassador Mustafa presents credentials to President on October 18

Share this: Facebook

Herro Mustafa, the US ambassador to Bulgaria, presented her credentials to Bulgarian President Roumen Radev October 18.

Before her appointment to Bulgaria, Mustafa was deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Lisbon, where she began her foreign diplomatic service in July 2016.

Previously, she was the Political Minister Counselor at Embassy New Delhi. Prior to working in India, Mustafa was an adviser to US Vice President Joe Biden from 2009-2011, providing counsel on issues related to the Middle East and South and Central Asia.

As part of her Foreign Service career, Mustafa was Deputy Director of the Afghanistan Office, acting Chief-of-Staff for Under Secretary for Political Affairs William Burns, and an Advisor on the Middle East for former Under Secretary Nicholas Burns, where she was closely involved in the P5+1 talks on Iran.

Mustafa was Director for Iran, Israeli-Palestinian Affairs, and Jordan at the National Security Council from 2005-2006 and Director for Iraq and Afghanistan from 2004-2005. Before that, she was the lead US Civilian Coordinator in Mosul, Iraq; a Consular Officer in Beirut, Lebanon; and a Political Officer in Athens, Greece.

(Photo: bg.usembassy.gov)

