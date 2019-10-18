FDI in Bulgaria in January-August 2019 was 603.5M euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first eight months of the year stood at 603.5 million euro, the equivalent of one per cent of the gross domestic product, statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on October 18. In the same period of 2018, FDI was 407.2 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 230.5 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, recorded an outflow of 327 million euro (compared to an outflow of 12 million euro in January-August 2018) and re-invested earnings accounted for an outflow of 72.1 million euro (versus and inflow of 120.8 million euro a year earlier), according to preliminary data.

Receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 3.4 million euro, compared to 13.5 million euro during the same period of 2018.

