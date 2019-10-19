N Macedonia: Zaev to propose early parliamentary elections as soon as possible

Share this: Facebook

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will propose early parliamentary elections to be held in North Macedonia as soon as possible, after EU leaders failed to approve the start of accession negotiations.

Zaev said on October 19 that after the “disappointing”, as he described it, decision of the EU, the citizens of the country must choose which path the country should take.

Zaev said that at an extraordinary meeting of country’s political leaders tomorrow afternoon in Skopje, he would propose early parliamentary elections as soon as possible.

The prime minister of North Macedonia said that the country has fulfilled its obligations to start accession negotiations, but the EU due to “unresolved issues” it faces, failed to respond to the occasion and the promises it had made to North Macedonia.

(Photo: vlada.mk)

