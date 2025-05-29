Bulgarian Air Force’s F-16 makes maiden flight in Bulgaria’s air space

The new Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 combat trainer aircraft, which arrived in Bulgaria on April 2, made its maiden flight in the country’s air space on May 28, Bulgarian National Television reported.

At about 5pm on May 28, it took off from the Graf Ignatievo air base near Plovdiv.

The flight was another stage in the procedures for accepting the multi-role fighter by the Bulgarian Air Force.

In April, the condition of the aircraft was the subject of a political controversy caused by President Roumen Radev and involving GERB-UDF leader Boiko Borissov, along with disinformation posted on some Bulgarian-language websites and on social networks.



The Ministry of Defence and the Air Force refuted claims that the aircraft was “second-hand” and “broken” by explaining that a deviation was detected in one of its systems during the flight to Bulgaria.





They committed to keeping the F-16 in the air when it is fully operational and without additional risk to the pilots, engineering and technical staff, and the new aviation equipment.

The Defence Ministry said in a brief statement on May 29: “The procedures for the acceptance of armament of the F-16 Block 70 aircraft continue in accordance with the regulatory documents”.



“The procedure for the technical acceptance of the F-16 Block 70 aircraft with the tail number 301 has been completed and the procedure for the flight acceptance of the machine is currently being implemented. All activities are carried out in accordance with the regulatory documents for the acceptance of armament equipment,” the ministry said.