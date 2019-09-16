EC to launch new call for municipalities to apply for free wi-fi network in public spaces

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission is to launch a new call for applications for WiFi4EU vouchers to set up free Wi-Fi networks in public spaces, including town halls, public libraries, museums, public parks or squares.

The launch will be on September 19 at 1pm CEST, the Commission.

The call is open to municipalities or groups of municipalities in the EU until September 20 2019 at 5pm CEST.

Municipalities will be able to apply for 1780 vouchers, valued at 15 000 euro each.

European Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel, said: “It is with great pleasure that I can announce the opening of the call for the third round of WiFi4EU vouchers.

“With nearly 6000 grant agreements already signed, it is exciting to see the immediate benefits that this initiative is bringing to the lives of our citizens.”

The WiFi4EU scheme is administered through a series of calls, and covers all 28 EU member states, as well as Norway and Iceland.

Once municipalities have registered on the dedicated WiFi4EU Portal they will be able to apply for a voucher with just one click.

The Commission is selecting beneficiaries on a first-come, first-served basis, while ensuring geographical balance.

The Commission said that the first two WiFi4EU calls for applications had taken place to great effect, with more than 23 000 municipalities registered in the Portal and 6200 vouchers awarded so far. The present call marks the third of four calls foreseen before the end of 2020.

