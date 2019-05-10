April 2019 poll: Bulgarian consumer confidence dropped in past three months

Share this: Facebook

A regular three-month survey by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that consumer confidence in April 2019 was 0.7 percentage points lower than in January, brought down by opinions among the country’s urban population.

In January 2019, consumer confidence had been 1.9 percentage points higher than in October. In October 2018, it had dropped by 3.2 percentage points compared with July, after dropping by 0.6 percentage points compared with April 2018.

The NSI’s April 2019 poll found that those living in the cities in Bulgaria had a more negative view of the economic situation in the country over the past 12 months, while those in rural areas were less negative compared with the previous survey.

