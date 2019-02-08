January 2019 poll: Bulgarian consumer confidence gained in past three months

Share this: Facebook

A regular three-month survey by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that consumer confidence in January 2019 was 1.9 percentage points higher than in October.

In 2018, the three-month poll found that in January last year, consumer confidence was 1.1 percentage points higher than in October 2017.

Three months later, in April, consumer confidence gained 1.8 percentage points. In July, it dropped by 0.6 percentage points, and then in October 2018, dropped by 3.2 percentage points.

Reporting on the January 2019 survey results, the NSI said that consumer confidence among Bulgaria’s urban population rose by one percentage point but dropped by 2.9 percentage points among the rural population.

The NSI said that consumers in Bulgaria saw a “certain positive change” in the general economic situation in the country over the previous 12 months.

