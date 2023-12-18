Bulgarian railways signs 91.2M leva contract for 10 new Siemens Smartron locomotives

Bulgarian state railways BDZ signed on December 18 a contract valued at 91.2 million leva (about 46.6 million euro) for the delivery and maintenance of 10 newly-manufactured Smartron locomotives from Siemens, the Transport Ministry said.

The contract has a term of 48 months, with the first locomotive expected to be delivered within 18 months, and the remaining nine, by the 24th month of the contract.

The purchase of a further 10 new electric locomotives will contribute to a more efficient execution of the train timetable, Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov said.

He said that with the acquisition of the new 10 locomotives, the daily shortage of locomotives, which is hampering meeting the timetable, would be eliminated.