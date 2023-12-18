The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Business 

Bulgarian railways signs 91.2M leva contract for 10 new Siemens Smartron locomotives

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian state railways BDZ signed on December 18 a contract valued at 91.2 million leva (about 46.6 million euro) for the delivery and maintenance of 10 newly-manufactured Smartron locomotives from Siemens, the Transport Ministry said.

The contract has a term of 48 months, with the first locomotive expected to be delivered within 18 months, and the remaining nine, by the 24th month of the contract. 

The purchase of a further 10 new electric locomotives will contribute to a more efficient execution of the train timetable, Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov said.

He said that with the acquisition of the new 10 locomotives, the daily shortage of locomotives, which is hampering meeting the timetable, would be eliminated.

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgaria utilities regulator cuts gas prices by 8.0% for April 2023

The Sofia Globe staff

FDI in Bulgaria in January-July 2016 was 987.3M euro

Independent Balkan News Agency

Fitch: Bulgaria facing possible gas supply interruption this winter

The Sofia Globe staff