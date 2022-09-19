FDI in Bulgaria in January-July 2022 was 924.9M euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first seven months of 2022 stood at 924.9 million euro, the equivalent of 1.2 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on September 19.

In the same period of 2021, FDI was 1.06 billion euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 630.4 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an inflow of 183.9 million euro (compared to an outflow of 187.1 million euro in January-July 2021) and re-invested earnings amounted to 645.3 million euro, compared to 1.38 billion euro in the same period of last year.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies recorded an outflow of 16.1 million euro in the first seven months of 2022, compared to an outflow of 3.7 million euro during the same period of last year. BNB noted that there was a net outflow of 12.3 million euro of real estate investment towards Russia.

The central bank data showed 95.7 million euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to outflows of 134.2 million euro in the first seven months of 2021. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-July 2022 came from Austria (281.9 million euro), Belgium (104 million euro) and the British Virgin Islands (101.7 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards the Netherlands (-155.4 million euro) and Luxembourg (-103.9 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 219.6 million euro in January-July, compared to 104.5 million euro in the same period of last year, BNB said.

(Photo: takis kolokotronis/sxc.hu)

