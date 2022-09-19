EC approves 55M euro in cohesion funds for Bulgaria

The European Commission said on September 19 that it has approved 55 million euro in funding under the REACT-EU programme for Bulgaria.

The money was allocated through the REACT-EU mechanism, which is part of the EU’s NextGenerationEU recovery plan, using the European Social Fund (ESF) instrument.

Initially meant to assist EU member states recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Commission has also used the REACT-EU mechanism to assist with hosting and integrating people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The EC said that it allocated 36.4 million euro or post-pandemic recovery measures aimed at job retention and improvement of care services for persons with disabilities.

That figure includes 23.8 million euro to support the “solidarity project” that helps 9000 people fleeing the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to integrate into the Bulgarian labour market by, among others, offering psychological support, career guidance and employment counselling, the Commission said in a statement.

Separately, the Commission allocated 18.6 million euro to cover basic needs, such as food, of vulnerable groups.

“Vouchers will also be distributed to people who have fled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that can be exchanged for food and everyday necessities, such as clothing and school supplies for children,” the EC statement said.

(European Commission headquarters Berlaymont building. Photo: JLogan)

